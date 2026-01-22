Left Menu

Illegal Firearm Incident Sparks Panic in Beed District

In Ambajogai tehsil, Beed district, Syed Ahmed Ali Mubbashir Ali Hashmi was arrested for firing an illegal weapon, causing local panic. Two pistols and three cartridges were seized. Hashmi faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Police are investigating weapon sources and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:49 IST
An alarming incident unfolded in the Saigaon locality of Ambajogai tehsil, Beed district, where a man was apprehended for allegedly discharging an illegal weapon, causing widespread panic among the residents.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday when Syed Ahmed Ali Mubbashir Ali Hashmi reportedly fired his weapon, prompting residents to alert the local police immediately.

The police swiftly detained Hashmi, recovering two foreign-made pistols and three live cartridges from his possession. Currently, he is facing charges under section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. An investigation, led by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, is underway to determine the origins of the firearms and the potential motive behind the incident. Law enforcement presence has been heightened to ensure safety and order in the area.

