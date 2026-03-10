Gas Crisis Sparks Panic in Andhra Pradesh's Hospitality Sector

The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association has appealed to the state government for a stable supply of commercial gas cylinders. This comes in the wake of oil marketing companies rationing supplies due to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Industry insiders, like association president RV Swamy, stress that prioritizing domestic users over commercial ones is hurting the hospitality sector, vital for areas like Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Prolonged disruptions could severely affect hotels, restaurants, and catering services.

Sumana Shankar, a cooking gas distributor, confirmed halted supplies for commercial customers. This shortage could significantly impact the industry, driving up food prices and extending waiting times for services, raising concerns about long-term operational sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)