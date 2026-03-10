Gas Crisis Sparks Panic in Andhra Pradesh's Hospitality Sector
The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association has urged the state government to ensure the uninterrupted supply of commercial gas cylinders. Supply disruptions, due to the West Asia conflict, threaten the hospitality sector's operations, potentially causing a rise in food prices and service delays.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association has appealed to the state government for a stable supply of commercial gas cylinders. This comes in the wake of oil marketing companies rationing supplies due to disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Industry insiders, like association president RV Swamy, stress that prioritizing domestic users over commercial ones is hurting the hospitality sector, vital for areas like Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Prolonged disruptions could severely affect hotels, restaurants, and catering services.
Sumana Shankar, a cooking gas distributor, confirmed halted supplies for commercial customers. This shortage could significantly impact the industry, driving up food prices and extending waiting times for services, raising concerns about long-term operational sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil
Diplomatic Dialogue Amidst West Asia Oil Turmoil
Diplomatic Chess: Putin's Call for De-escalation in West Asia
Tensions in West Asia: A Looming Crisis and Shifting U.S. Objectives
Iran Criticizes EU for Double Standards Amid West Asia Tensions