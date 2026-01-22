Rafah Crossing: Gaza’s Gateway Reopens Next Week
Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt will reopen next week, according to Palestinian technocrat Ali Shaath. The crossing has been largely closed during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The reopening is part of efforts to maintain a ceasefire brokered by former President Trump, despite Israel's continued control of part of Gaza.
Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt is set to reopen next week, following its prolonged closure amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The announcement was made by Palestinian leader Ali Shaath during an event in Davos.
Ali Shaath, backed by Washington to administer Gaza, highlighted the reopening as a crucial aspect of the ceasefire brokered by former President Donald Trump, intended to strengthen Gaza's ties to the outside world. The crossing, seen as a lifeline for Gazans, promises renewed opportunity for the region.
Despite this development, Israel maintains control over significant portions of Gaza, including the area adjacent to the Rafah crossing, under the terms of the ceasefire. The move marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing attempt to stabilize the region's future post-conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
