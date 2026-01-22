Left Menu

IndiGo Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Passenger Refunds Amid Massive Flight Cancellations

The Delhi High Court has asked IndiGo to submit an affidavit detailing the refund process and compensation for passengers affected by mass flight cancellations in December. Amid public interest litigation, IndiGo claims to offer refunds and compensation. The next hearing is scheduled for February 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:38 IST
IndiGo Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Passenger Refunds Amid Massive Flight Cancellations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Thursday demanded an affidavit from IndiGo regarding refunds and compensation for passengers stranded due to mass flight cancellations in December.

Representatives of the budget airline informed the court that compensations and refunds were being processed according to civil aviation requirements. For flights most impacted, passengers were offered a Rs 10,000 travel voucher, and a dedicated website was launched for claims.

The litigation initiated by advocates Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma calls for government intervention to support affected passengers. With cancellations impacting over three lakh passengers, the court's decision is now awaited on February 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026