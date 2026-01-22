IndiGo Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Passenger Refunds Amid Massive Flight Cancellations

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Thursday demanded an affidavit from IndiGo regarding refunds and compensation for passengers stranded due to mass flight cancellations in December.

Representatives of the budget airline informed the court that compensations and refunds were being processed according to civil aviation requirements. For flights most impacted, passengers were offered a Rs 10,000 travel voucher, and a dedicated website was launched for claims.

The litigation initiated by advocates Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma calls for government intervention to support affected passengers. With cancellations impacting over three lakh passengers, the court's decision is now awaited on February 25.

