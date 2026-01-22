Trade Tensions Rise: Colombia and Ecuador's Tariff Conflict
Colombia plans to implement a 30% tariff on Ecuadorian goods and halt electricity sales following Ecuador's similar tariffs on Colombian products. This move, sparked by drug trafficking allegations, escalates tensions between the two nations. Both governments express willingness for dialogue to resolve the conflict.
Tensions between Colombia and Ecuador have escalated over trade, with Colombia announcing a 30% tariff on Ecuadorian goods and suspending electricity exports to the neighboring country. This measure comes after Ecuador imposed similar tariffs on Colombian products, citing issues over drug trafficking cooperation.
Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, justified the tariffs against Colombia as a response to a trade deficit and a perceived lack of collaboration on drug trafficking issues. However, Colombian President Gustavo Petro rebuffed these claims, highlighting his country's efforts in seizing drugs and combating cartels along the border.
In a bid to restore balance in trade relations, Colombia's energy ministry declared the suspension of electricity exchanges with Ecuador. Despite the mounting tensions, both nations have expressed openness to dialogue, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the trade conflict.
