BPSC Revamps Interview Board Allocation with New Lottery System
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) introduces a lottery-based system for allocating interview boards, replacing the previous software-based method. This move, implemented during the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination, has been well-received by candidates who appreciate having a role in the process.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a significant change in its interview board allocation process. Starting with the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination, a new lottery-based system allows candidates to select their interview boards.
This shift replaces the older method of software-based random assignment, giving candidates a sense of involvement in the process. According to the BPSC statement, candidates now draw a slip to determine their assigned interview board just before their interview begins.
The new system has been met with approval from candidates, who appreciate the transparency and participation it offers. A total of 5,449 candidates are undergoing interviews under this revised arrangement.
