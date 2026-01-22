BPSC Revamps Interview Board Allocation with New Lottery System

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a significant change in its interview board allocation process. Starting with the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination, a new lottery-based system allows candidates to select their interview boards.

This shift replaces the older method of software-based random assignment, giving candidates a sense of involvement in the process. According to the BPSC statement, candidates now draw a slip to determine their assigned interview board just before their interview begins.

The new system has been met with approval from candidates, who appreciate the transparency and participation it offers. A total of 5,449 candidates are undergoing interviews under this revised arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)