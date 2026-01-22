Left Menu

BPSC Revamps Interview Board Allocation with New Lottery System

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) introduces a lottery-based system for allocating interview boards, replacing the previous software-based method. This move, implemented during the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination, has been well-received by candidates who appreciate having a role in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:04 IST
BPSC Revamps Interview Board Allocation with New Lottery System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a significant change in its interview board allocation process. Starting with the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination, a new lottery-based system allows candidates to select their interview boards.

This shift replaces the older method of software-based random assignment, giving candidates a sense of involvement in the process. According to the BPSC statement, candidates now draw a slip to determine their assigned interview board just before their interview begins.

The new system has been met with approval from candidates, who appreciate the transparency and participation it offers. A total of 5,449 candidates are undergoing interviews under this revised arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Security: Stubb Calls for NATO-Backed Plan Amid Greenland Tensions

Arctic Security: Stubb Calls for NATO-Backed Plan Amid Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
IndiGo's Operational Turbulence: A Deep Dive into Recent Disruptions

IndiGo's Operational Turbulence: A Deep Dive into Recent Disruptions

 India
3
Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Legal Timeline of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Legal Timeline of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

 India
4
Revolutionizing Warfare: India's Military Quantum Leap

Revolutionizing Warfare: India's Military Quantum Leap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026