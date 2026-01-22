Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes for Enhanced Fodder Subsidy in Kerala

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, has called on the Kerala government to increase subsidies for fodder due to high costs impacting dairy farmers. She highlights the need for expanded fodder cultivation and financial support for farmers facing rising expenses and supply disruptions.

Updated: 22-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:16 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes for Enhanced Fodder Subsidy in Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress MP from the Wayanad constituency, has appealed to the Kerala government to raise the subsidy cap for fodder. According to Vadra, the current rates are insufficient to alleviate the financial burden on farmers.

In a letter to Kerala's Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, J Chinchu Rani, Vadra outlined the challenges faced by dairy farmers in Wayanad. She noted the high cost of cattle feed, which constitutes over 80% of milk production costs, and inadequate fodder cultivation in the region.

Emphasizing the need for financial support and consultation with stakeholders, Vadra urged the government to increase subsidies for wet and dry fodder. She also highlighted the burdensome costs related to chartered accountants and GST compliance, advocating for initiatives to support susceptible rural communities.

