Nuh Court's Stern Verdict in Cow Slaughter Case

The Nuh Additional Sessions Judge, Shashi Chauhan, sentenced three individuals to five years of imprisonment for cow slaughter, imposing a Rs 75,000 fine. Arrested in 2020, they were caught with 200 kg of fresh beef. Despite pleas for leniency, the verdict aims to curb illegal beef trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nuh's Additional Sessions Judge, Shashi Chauhan, issued a decisive ruling in a cow slaughter case, sentencing three individuals to five years of imprisonment.

The court additionally imposed a hefty fine of Rs 75,000, with a provision for an extra six months of imprisonment for non-payment.

The convictions are a significant step in addressing illegal cow slaughter and aim to deter future offenses.

