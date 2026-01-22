Nuh Court's Stern Verdict in Cow Slaughter Case
The Nuh Additional Sessions Judge, Shashi Chauhan, sentenced three individuals to five years of imprisonment for cow slaughter, imposing a Rs 75,000 fine. Arrested in 2020, they were caught with 200 kg of fresh beef. Despite pleas for leniency, the verdict aims to curb illegal beef trade.
Nuh's Additional Sessions Judge, Shashi Chauhan, issued a decisive ruling in a cow slaughter case, sentencing three individuals to five years of imprisonment.
The court additionally imposed a hefty fine of Rs 75,000, with a provision for an extra six months of imprisonment for non-payment.
The convictions are a significant step in addressing illegal cow slaughter and aim to deter future offenses.
