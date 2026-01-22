Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre Fined for Non-Compliance in Seized Dogs Case
A court fined the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) Rs 5,000 for not fully complying with an order to release 10 seized dogs. Despite the court's directive, only eight dogs were returned. The centre faces scrutiny for failing to release a Maltese and misidentifying a Poodle.
- Country:
- India
A court has fined the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) Rs 5,000 for failing to release all 10 dogs seized during an investigation, as ordered previously by the court.
Additional Sessions Judge Surabhi Sharma Vats imposed the fine after it was revealed that only eight of the dogs had been returned to their owner, Vishal, while two remained unjustly in the centre's custody, despite the court's earlier ruling.
The case emerged after a criminal revision petition challenged a magistrate court order, highlighting serious issues in compliance and record-keeping at the SGACC concerning returning the dogs, including a Poodle and a Maltese, to their rightful owner.
