Trade Tensions Surge Between Colombia and Ecuador Amid Drug Policy Dispute

Colombia and Ecuador are embroiled in a trade dispute linked to allegations of insufficient drug trafficking cooperation. Colombia announced a 30% tariff on Ecuadorian goods and halted electricity exports. Ecuador earlier imposed a security charge on Colombian imports. Both nations claim dedication to tackling drug issues, amidst economic and diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:03 IST
Colombia is set to halt electricity exports to Ecuador and implement a 30% tariff on 20 Ecuadorian products, escalating a trade dispute centered around drug trafficking cooperation. This move follows Ecuador's announcement of a similar 'security charge' on Colombian imports starting in February.

Ecuador claims a lack of collaboration from Colombia in combatting drug smuggling, despite Colombian President Gustavo Petro's assertions of strong bilateral cooperation. Ecuador's trade deficit with Colombia reached $838 million last year. Colombia exported $1.67 billion in goods to Ecuador during the same period, equating to 3.6% of total exports.

Colombia's Ministry of Energy declared a temporary suspension of electricity trade with Ecuador, emphasizing internal supply needs. This dispute underscores tensions between Colombia and Ecuador over their countries' drug trafficking approaches, with Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa making anti-crime efforts a priority of his administration.

