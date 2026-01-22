Czech Police Detain Suspect with Alleged Ties to Chinese Intelligence

Czech police announced on Thursday the detention of an individual suspected of collaborating with Chinese intelligence services. While details remain scarce, authorities confirmed the suspect was apprehended last Saturday.

The individual, reportedly a Chinese citizen, is undergoing criminal proceedings with the involvement of Czech security services. The man is alleged to have worked as an accredited journalist in the Czech Republic, according to local news outlets.

Both the High Public Prosecutor's Office in Prague and the Chinese embassy have declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, maintaining silence as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)