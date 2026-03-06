Drama Unfolds in Prague: Aravindh Chithambaram Shines at Chess Festival

Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram delivered a remarkable performance as he defeated the Netherlands' Jorden van Foreest during the eighth round of the Prague International Chess Festival. The win comes amidst a competitive field with world champion D Gukesh drawing against Vincent Keymer of Germany.

In a twist of fate, Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov took the lead by overcoming local favorite David Navara. With a narrow half-point lead over van Foreest, Abdusattorov stands on the brink of clinching the championship as only one round remains.

The festival witnessed dramatic finishes as key players capitalized on opponents' errors, notably in endgame scenarios. The challengers' section also saw young talent Finek Vanclav furthering his ambitions towards securing the title.