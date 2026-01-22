Left Menu

Syrian Kurds Face New Challenges Amid Power Shifts in the Middle East

Syrian Kurdish forces have suffered significant territorial losses to government troops under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, amidst reshaping power dynamics. Originating as a stateless ethnic group post-Ottoman Empire, Kurds now face shifting alliances and political challenges in Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran, navigating autonomy and integration issues.

Syrian Kurdish forces have seen significant territorial setbacks as President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government troops move to consolidate control over Kurdish areas. These developments are the latest in a series of challenges faced by the Kurds, an ethnic group left without a state after the Ottoman Empire's collapse a century ago.

Kurdish nationalism dates back to the Ottoman Empire's decline in the late 19th century. Although the 1920 Treaty of Sevres promised them independence, Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk nullified it during the Turkish War of Independence, leaving Kurds divided across new Middle Eastern borders.

In Syria, Kurds form about 10% of the population and have faced systemic oppression. Under the Baathist regime, their language and rights were suppressed. Recent political shifts, including Sharaa's regime seeking closer ties with Washington, add to Kurdish challenges, questioning their future autonomy and integration within Syria.

