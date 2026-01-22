Kejriwal's 'Satyamev Jayate' Sparks Political Debate on Court Rulings
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated a court dismissal in ED summons-related cases with a 'Satyamev Jayate' message. The BJP rebuked his portrayal as a full acquittal in the broader liquor policy case, which remains under trial, reiterating that legal proceedings are ongoing.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed relief with a 'Satyamev Jayate' message after being acquitted in two Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons-related cases concerning the excise policy. However, the BJP refuted his implication of a wider exoneration.
Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, shared a message stating that the court's decision validated his stance, highlighting the weakness of the ED's summons cases. Yet, the Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, argued Kejriwal's celebration was premature.
Sachdeva clarified that while the summons cases were dismissed, the liquor policy case, where Kejriwal is the main accused, remains active in the judicial system. The BJP maintains that 'Satyamev Jayate' was misused, as the broader case still awaits legal conclusion.
