Left Menu

Building a Vibrant Punjab: AAP's Promises and Progress

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claims the AAP government fulfilled its promises, focusing on development projects. Key initiatives include women's welfare, food security, employment, irrigation enhancement, educational reforms, healthcare, and road safety. Mann assures continued progress towards a prosperous, vibrant Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:51 IST
Building a Vibrant Punjab: AAP's Promises and Progress
Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserts that the AAP administration is delivering on its commitments to the state's populace. Speaking at a 'Lok Milni' event in Jalandhar, Mann emphasized the government's agenda to create a 'Rangla Punjab,' characterized by progress and prosperity.

Mann highlighted key initiatives, including the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satkar scheme providing financial aid to women, and the Meri Rasoi Yojna offering free food kits to 40 lakh families. The government's employment drive has led to over 63,000 job placements, aiming to address youth unemployment.

Education and healthcare have also seen improvements, with schools of eminence and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna providing comprehensive services. Furthermore, nearly 90% of households benefit from free electricity. The Sadak Surakhiya Force has been launched to enhance road safety, and toll plaza closures save the public significant daily charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
2
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
4
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026