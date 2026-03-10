Building a Vibrant Punjab: AAP's Promises and Progress

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserts that the AAP administration is delivering on its commitments to the state's populace. Speaking at a 'Lok Milni' event in Jalandhar, Mann emphasized the government's agenda to create a 'Rangla Punjab,' characterized by progress and prosperity.

Mann highlighted key initiatives, including the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satkar scheme providing financial aid to women, and the Meri Rasoi Yojna offering free food kits to 40 lakh families. The government's employment drive has led to over 63,000 job placements, aiming to address youth unemployment.

Education and healthcare have also seen improvements, with schools of eminence and the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna providing comprehensive services. Furthermore, nearly 90% of households benefit from free electricity. The Sadak Surakhiya Force has been launched to enhance road safety, and toll plaza closures save the public significant daily charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)