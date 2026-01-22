Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A local court sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 2 lakh for raping a seven-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Uldan, with the conviction under the POCSO Act. The fine is ordered to be used for the victim's rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:13 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal decision, a local court has sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment while imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Uldan.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha revealed that the convicted individual, Ravindra Ahirwar, lured the young girl to a nearby abandoned house under false pretenses last November. The child's mother discovered the crime upon returning from work.

Arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and the POCSO Act, the accused was sentenced by Special POCSO Judge Mohammad Neyaz Ahmad Ansari. The court has mandated that the fine be directed towards the victim's rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026