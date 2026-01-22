Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

In a significant legal decision, a local court has sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment while imposing a fine of Rs 2 lakh for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Uldan.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha revealed that the convicted individual, Ravindra Ahirwar, lured the young girl to a nearby abandoned house under false pretenses last November. The child's mother discovered the crime upon returning from work.

Arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code sections and the POCSO Act, the accused was sentenced by Special POCSO Judge Mohammad Neyaz Ahmad Ansari. The court has mandated that the fine be directed towards the victim's rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)