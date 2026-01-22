Left Menu

Justice Served: Latur Man Imprisoned for Molesting Minor

Parmeshwar Gyanoba Mane, a 27-year-old from Latur, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor in December 2023. The incident occurred at a local school ground, and Judge SV Jadhav fined Mane Rs 4,000 under the IPC and POCSO Act.

In a recent judgment, Parmeshwar Gyanoba Mane, aged 27 and a resident of Borwati, Latur, faced the consequences of his actions as the Latur District and Sessions Court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The case revolved around a molestation incident involving a minor girl.

The incident, which took place on December 12, 2023, occurred while the young victim was cycling at the Zilla Parishad school ground. Mane's actions were met with justice under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Judge SV Jadhav, preserving the integrity of the legal process, also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on Mane. The case was diligently investigated by sub-inspector Shailesh Jadhav, with special public prosecutor Mangesh Mahindrakar presenting the argument in court.

