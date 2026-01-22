French Navy Intercepts Russian Tanker in Shadow Fleet Sanctions Bust

The French navy intercepted a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean on Thursday, suspecting it to be part of a shadow fleet aiding Russia's oil exports despite sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X that the operation, conducted with support from various allies, complied fully with international maritime laws. The GRINCH, identified as the tanker, was sailing from Murmansk and is under international sanctions.

Macron highlighted that the shadow fleet's activities fund Russia's actions against Ukraine. The case is now with the Marseille prosecutor for further investigation. Previously, another sanctioned tanker was briefly detained by France.

