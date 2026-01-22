Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts Russian Tanker in Shadow Fleet Sanctions Bust

The French navy intercepted a Russian tanker suspected of being part of a shadow fleet that helps Russia export oil despite sanctions. The operation, supported by several allies, was conducted in the Mediterranean Sea. The tanker, named GRINCH, is suspected of operating under a false flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French navy intercepted a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean on Thursday, suspecting it to be part of a shadow fleet aiding Russia's oil exports despite sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on X that the operation, conducted with support from various allies, complied fully with international maritime laws. The GRINCH, identified as the tanker, was sailing from Murmansk and is under international sanctions.

Macron highlighted that the shadow fleet's activities fund Russia's actions against Ukraine. The case is now with the Marseille prosecutor for further investigation. Previously, another sanctioned tanker was briefly detained by France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

