Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking
Two residents of West Bengal were arrested near Kalady, Kerala, for possessing over four kilograms of cannabis. The arrests followed a tip-off, and the suspects, one of whom was recently released from jail, were selling the drug to youths and migrant workers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, two West Bengal residents were apprehended near Kalady, Kerala, with over four kilograms of cannabis. The arrest was made by a special investigation team.
Identified as Arjad Hussain and Ajajul Mandal, the suspects were caught selling the contraband on a motorbike, following a tip-off received by the police.
Investigators revealed that the cannabis was sourced from Odisha and sold predominantly to migrant workers and local youths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Kerala
- cannabis
- arrest
- Kalady
- drug bust
- trafficking
- police
- migrant workers
- investigation