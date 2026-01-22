Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

In a significant bust, two West Bengal residents were apprehended near Kalady, Kerala, with over four kilograms of cannabis. The arrest was made by a special investigation team.

Identified as Arjad Hussain and Ajajul Mandal, the suspects were caught selling the contraband on a motorbike, following a tip-off received by the police.

Investigators revealed that the cannabis was sourced from Odisha and sold predominantly to migrant workers and local youths.

(With inputs from agencies.)