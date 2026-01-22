Left Menu

Duo Arrested in Kerala for Cannabis Trafficking

Two residents of West Bengal were arrested near Kalady, Kerala, for possessing over four kilograms of cannabis. The arrests followed a tip-off, and the suspects, one of whom was recently released from jail, were selling the drug to youths and migrant workers.

In a significant bust, two West Bengal residents were apprehended near Kalady, Kerala, with over four kilograms of cannabis. The arrest was made by a special investigation team.

Identified as Arjad Hussain and Ajajul Mandal, the suspects were caught selling the contraband on a motorbike, following a tip-off received by the police.

Investigators revealed that the cannabis was sourced from Odisha and sold predominantly to migrant workers and local youths.

