Delhi's Digital Drive: Transforming Governance Transparency

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing a crucial meeting at Delhi Secretariat, mandated that all departmental projects exceeding Rs 5 crore be promptly updated on the 'CM-Progress' portal within a week. This initiative aims to bolster transparency and allow public access to project statuses.

Gupta reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to a results-oriented administration. She tasked departments with ensuring visible project outcomes rather than mere documentation, emphasizing continuous updates on dedicated portals. The meeting underscored the need for effective and swift resolution of citizen grievances.

Additionally, the soon-to-be-launched 'Delhi Mitra' portal will offer a direct communication channel for citizens, simplifying grievance handling. Gupta urged all departments to proactively prepare for the summer, ensuring critical services such as water supply, power management, and hospital facilities operate seamlessly.

