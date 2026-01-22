EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy

EU leaders are set to gather for an emergency summit to reevaluate ties with the United States following a series of unsettling moves by President Donald Trump. Earlier threats of tariffs and military action regarding Greenland have rattled the transatlantic alliance, according to diplomatic sources.

In a sudden withdrawal of his tariff threats, Trump has indicated a deal could be reached concerning Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. However, European leaders remain cautious, wary of a president who is perceived to be capricious and demanding a firmer stance in response.

Beyond tariffs, the EU's reliance on U.S. defense within NATO underscores its vulnerability. The bloc aims to craft a strategy to ensure autonomy in critical areas like security and trade. Despite recent tensions, European leaders urge caution against abandoning their partnership with the U.S.

