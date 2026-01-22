EU Leaders Mull Over U.S. Relations Amid Greenland Controversy
EU leaders are meeting to reassess their relationship with the U.S. after President Trump's controversial threats over tariffs and acquiring Greenland. The summit aims to develop a long-term strategy to deal with the U.S. while reducing dependence on American support and ensuring the bloc's defense and economic interests.
EU leaders are set to gather for an emergency summit to reevaluate ties with the United States following a series of unsettling moves by President Donald Trump. Earlier threats of tariffs and military action regarding Greenland have rattled the transatlantic alliance, according to diplomatic sources.
In a sudden withdrawal of his tariff threats, Trump has indicated a deal could be reached concerning Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. However, European leaders remain cautious, wary of a president who is perceived to be capricious and demanding a firmer stance in response.
Beyond tariffs, the EU's reliance on U.S. defense within NATO underscores its vulnerability. The bloc aims to craft a strategy to ensure autonomy in critical areas like security and trade. Despite recent tensions, European leaders urge caution against abandoning their partnership with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
