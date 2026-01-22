Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

In a decisive action, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) apprehended two government officials accused of bribery in Kerala's Ernakulam and Kottayam districts.

Vishnu O N S, a village officer in Kottayam, was caught receiving Rs 2,000 to transfer inherited property, despite the applicant having already completed all necessary procedures. The VACB Kottayam unit trapped him in the act of taking the bribe.

Simultaneously, in Ernakulam, Suraj Narayanan, a senior clerk at the Assistant Labour Office, was nabbed for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 1,500 to renew a labour licence. The VACB Kochi unit successfully conducted a sting operation to capture him at the Angamaly Civil Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)