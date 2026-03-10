Left Menu

Securing Reasi: Collaborative Efforts for Enhanced Vigilance

Paramvir Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Reasi, Jammu division, focused on strengthening surveillance and police-public cooperation. During his visit to remote areas, he emphasized security coordination with Village Defence Guards and conducted meetings with locals to enhance security readiness in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:36 IST
Securing Reasi: Collaborative Efforts for Enhanced Vigilance
Paramvir Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Senior Superintendent of Police for Reasi, Jammu division, Paramvir Singh, undertook a crucial visit to the district's remote areas on Tuesday. His directive emphasized an enhanced security framework, urging officers to maintain stringent surveillance on overground workers and cultivate robust ties with the public to foster effective information sharing and law enforcement.

During the tour of Mahore and Gulabgarh, Singh, accompanied by additional SP Iftkhar Ahmed, engaged with local Village Defence Guards and Army personnel. A police spokesman highlighted the SSP's focus on bolstering coordination between law enforcement, VDGs, and the Army to secure effective area management and expedite information dissemination.

Paramvir Singh's review of the area's security assets included an assessment of arms and operational gear, leading to a call for frequent mock exercises and proactive patrols. In discussions with locals, Singh reassured them of comprehensive support from law enforcement, stressing the vital role of community vigilance in sustaining peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026