Securing Reasi: Collaborative Efforts for Enhanced Vigilance
Paramvir Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Reasi, Jammu division, focused on strengthening surveillance and police-public cooperation. During his visit to remote areas, he emphasized security coordination with Village Defence Guards and conducted meetings with locals to enhance security readiness in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Senior Superintendent of Police for Reasi, Jammu division, Paramvir Singh, undertook a crucial visit to the district's remote areas on Tuesday. His directive emphasized an enhanced security framework, urging officers to maintain stringent surveillance on overground workers and cultivate robust ties with the public to foster effective information sharing and law enforcement.
During the tour of Mahore and Gulabgarh, Singh, accompanied by additional SP Iftkhar Ahmed, engaged with local Village Defence Guards and Army personnel. A police spokesman highlighted the SSP's focus on bolstering coordination between law enforcement, VDGs, and the Army to secure effective area management and expedite information dissemination.
Paramvir Singh's review of the area's security assets included an assessment of arms and operational gear, leading to a call for frequent mock exercises and proactive patrols. In discussions with locals, Singh reassured them of comprehensive support from law enforcement, stressing the vital role of community vigilance in sustaining peace and security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir ACB Nabs Patwari in Bribery Case
Jammu & Kashmir Digitizes Building Permissions for Economic Growth
Filling the Gaps: 40,000+ Vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Government
Army Thwarts Infiltration Attempt in Jammu and Kashmir
Army foils infiltration bid along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, one terrorist killed: Officials.