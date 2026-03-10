Securing Reasi: Collaborative Efforts for Enhanced Vigilance

The Senior Superintendent of Police for Reasi, Jammu division, Paramvir Singh, undertook a crucial visit to the district's remote areas on Tuesday. His directive emphasized an enhanced security framework, urging officers to maintain stringent surveillance on overground workers and cultivate robust ties with the public to foster effective information sharing and law enforcement.

During the tour of Mahore and Gulabgarh, Singh, accompanied by additional SP Iftkhar Ahmed, engaged with local Village Defence Guards and Army personnel. A police spokesman highlighted the SSP's focus on bolstering coordination between law enforcement, VDGs, and the Army to secure effective area management and expedite information dissemination.

Paramvir Singh's review of the area's security assets included an assessment of arms and operational gear, leading to a call for frequent mock exercises and proactive patrols. In discussions with locals, Singh reassured them of comprehensive support from law enforcement, stressing the vital role of community vigilance in sustaining peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)