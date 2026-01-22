Iraq Sets Legal Wheels in Motion for Islamic State Detainees
Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced plans to prosecute Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria amidst security concerns. Following the U.S. military transfer operation, these detainees include a mix of nationalities. The move raises international concerns due to Iraq's legal measures, including the death penalty.
Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council has initiated legal proceedings against Islamic State detainees recently transferred from Syria. This decision comes in response to security concerns after the Kurdish-led forces' rapid collapse in northeast Syria.
The U.S. military reported the transfer of 150 detainees from Syria to Iraq and plans to move up to 7,000 more, emphasizing the deteriorating security situation at detention centers in Syria.
While Iraqi officials underscore this move as essential for national security, families of detainees, especially in Europe, voice alarm over their fates due to Iraq's legal system, which may impose severe penalties, including the death penalty.
