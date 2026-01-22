Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Revolutionary Deregulation Drive: Aiming for Streamlined Governance

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath champions Phase-II of Compliance Reduction and De-regulation, emphasizing transparent and efficient governance. The initiative aims to simplify procedures, promote ease of business, and transform administrative processes, ensuring visible impact and fostering investment across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a crucial meeting on Thursday to assess the ongoing reforms under the second phase of Compliance Reduction and De-regulation. The focus is on delivering transparent and time-bound governance, minimizing bureaucracy for citizens and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for visible reforms, urging the transformation of administrative mindsets to achieve a more efficient governance system. Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top-performing state in the first phase, and the objective now is to institutionalize these changes permanently.

Reforms target land-use, building, energy, environmental clearances, and other sectors. Simplifying procedures aims to promote investment and ease operations within the state. Emphasizing digitalization and reducing inspections, the initiative promises significant improvements in both business and daily life.

