Roaring Escape: Lioness on the Loose in Lahore

In a startling incident in Lahore, Pakistan, a lioness managed to escape from an auto-rickshaw and attacked an eight-year-old girl, according to local police sources. The incident caused panic on the road until the lioness's owner managed to regain control.

The young girl was swiftly transported to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, where doctors reported that her condition is currently stable. Meanwhile, authorities apprehended the lioness's owner and two accomplices for illegal possession of wildlife.

The police further discovered and confiscated eleven other lions from the owner, including five lionesses, three lions, and three cubs, allegedly held without a valid license. The seized animals have been transferred to the Punjab Wildlife Department as a case has been filed against the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)