Albania Joins Trump's 'Board of Peace' to Boost Global Diplomacy

Albania has joined the 'Board of Peace' initiative spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed the move as a means to enhance Albania's diplomatic role. The initiative also sees participation from Kosovo, Bulgaria, and Hungary, with a focus on resolving global conflicts.

Albania has officially signed onto the U.S.-led 'Board of Peace,' a diplomatic initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced. Approved by 110 of 140 deputies, the decision highlights Albania's commitment to strengthening its international role.

The initiative has attracted attention from global leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasizing its potential for impactful diplomacy. Kosovo, an unwavering U.S. ally, has also joined, adding weight to the endeavor.

South-Eastern European countries, like Bulgaria, are aligning their foreign policies as well. The Bulgarian parliament is set to ratify its government's decision next week. Meanwhile, former UN envoy Nikolay Mladenov has been appointed as the Board's High Representative for Gaza.

