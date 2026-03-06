Kosovo's Political Turmoil: Snap Elections on the Horizon

Kosovo's President, Vjosa Osmani, dissolved parliament and called for snap elections after lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state by the constitutional deadline. Opposition parties boycotted the vote, perpetuating the political deadlock in Europe's youngest nation.

According to the country's laws, failing to elect a president triggers parliamentary elections. This marks the third election in just over a year, after a failed government formation following last December's election. President Osmani emphasized that the deadlock must end to secure national stability.

Osmani plans to meet with political leaders before setting an election date. Although Albin Kurti's Vetevendosje party secured enough seats to form a government, it lacks the opposition's support needed for a presidential election. The opposition demands a consensus candidate, while Kurti has proposed his foreign minister, Glauk Konjufca.