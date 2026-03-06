Kosovo's Political Gridlock: Early Election Looms Amid Crisis
Kosovo faces a political crisis as President Vjosa Osmani dissolves Parliament, leading to early elections after a failed attempt to elect her successor. The impasse highlights ongoing instability since Kosovo's independence declaration in 2008, with tensions continuing between Kosovo and Serbia.
- Country:
- Kosovo
Kosovo is again in political turmoil as President Vjosa Osmani announced the dissolution of Parliament on Friday, setting the stage for an early election. The decision follows the assembly's inability to elect Osmani's successor by the Thursday deadline after a lack of quorum in the 120-member legislature.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose Self-Determination party has aligned with ethnic minorities to form a government, blames opposition boycotts for the impasse. His party has sought intervention from the Constitutional Court to delay the presidential election deadline, though it's unclear if the court's ruling will impact the dissolution.
This reflects broader instability in the Balkans, as Kosovo's independence—declared in 2008 after the NATO-intervened war—remains contentious, with Serbia refusing recognition and perpetual tension in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kosovo
- political crisis
- Vjosa Osmani
- election
- opposition
- boycott
- independence
- NATO
- Serbia
- Balkans
ALSO READ
Opposition Moves To Remove Lok Sabha Speaker
Taiwan defence minister rejects opposition's cut‑price budget and U.S. arms deadline
Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition
Karnataka's Budget Clash: Opposition Takes Aim at CM Siddaramaiah
Indian Opposition Questions Modi's Silence on US-Iran Tensions