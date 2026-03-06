Kosovo's Political Gridlock: Early Election Looms Amid Crisis

Kosovo is again in political turmoil as President Vjosa Osmani announced the dissolution of Parliament on Friday, setting the stage for an early election. The decision follows the assembly's inability to elect Osmani's successor by the Thursday deadline after a lack of quorum in the 120-member legislature.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose Self-Determination party has aligned with ethnic minorities to form a government, blames opposition boycotts for the impasse. His party has sought intervention from the Constitutional Court to delay the presidential election deadline, though it's unclear if the court's ruling will impact the dissolution.

This reflects broader instability in the Balkans, as Kosovo's independence—declared in 2008 after the NATO-intervened war—remains contentious, with Serbia refusing recognition and perpetual tension in the region.