Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid Trump's Tariff Reprieve and Optimistic Earnings

European shares posted their largest daily increase in nearly two months after U.S. President Trump withdrew tariff threats. The STOXX 600 Index rose by 1%, compensating for some earlier weekly losses. Construction stocks and banks led the gains, though analysts advised caution amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:13 IST
European Shares Surge Amid Trump's Tariff Reprieve and Optimistic Earnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant market move, European shares recorded their largest one-day rise in almost two months following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract tariff threats against regional countries. This development, along with optimistic earnings reports, helped propel the pan-European STOXX 600 index up by 1% to 608.86 points, partially recovering from the week's previous losses.

Trump's reversal on tariffs, announced after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, was enough to inject a 'risk-on' sentiment across global markets despite scant details on the future of Greenland, a point of contention. Consequently, construction stocks and banks saw a 2% uptick, though market analysts warned against complacency in light of the ongoing volatility.

The positive market sentiment was bolstered by strong earnings reports, with Volkswagen leading the charge in Germany. The boost was however tempered by economic concerns, highlighted by missed sales expectations from Swedish company Essity and geopolitical considerations surrounding Ukraine, which continue to keep investors cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
3
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026