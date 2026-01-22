European Shares Surge Amid Trump's Tariff Reprieve and Optimistic Earnings

In a significant market move, European shares recorded their largest one-day rise in almost two months following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract tariff threats against regional countries. This development, along with optimistic earnings reports, helped propel the pan-European STOXX 600 index up by 1% to 608.86 points, partially recovering from the week's previous losses.

Trump's reversal on tariffs, announced after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, was enough to inject a 'risk-on' sentiment across global markets despite scant details on the future of Greenland, a point of contention. Consequently, construction stocks and banks saw a 2% uptick, though market analysts warned against complacency in light of the ongoing volatility.

The positive market sentiment was bolstered by strong earnings reports, with Volkswagen leading the charge in Germany. The boost was however tempered by economic concerns, highlighted by missed sales expectations from Swedish company Essity and geopolitical considerations surrounding Ukraine, which continue to keep investors cautious.

