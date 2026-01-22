School Van Scandal: Arrest Stirs Memories of Past Assault Case

A school van driver in Badlapur, Thane district, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl during her commute, police said.

The incident occurred in the early afternoon, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ambernath) Sailesh Kale.

The 35-year-old driver is accused of inappropriate contact, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The van is privately operated, and investigators are checking its authorization for student transport. Concerns surfaced following a similar high-profile assault case in August 2024.

Parents are critical of the Block Education Officer and the Regional Transport Office, citing a failure to uphold safety standards post the 2024 incident. A parent association plans to meet officials to discuss ongoing safety lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)