UK and France Collaborate to Board Sanctioned Russian Tanker

The UK supported a French operation to board a sanctioned Russian oil tanker, the GRINCH, to cut off funding for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The operation involved tracking by HMS Dagger in the Straits of Gibraltar. The effort is part of a broader initiative to disrupt the 'shadow-fleet.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:56 IST
The United Kingdom provided crucial tracking and monitoring assistance for a French mission targeting a sanctioned Russian oil tanker. This joint effort aims to disrupt the flow of funds fueling Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, confirmed UK Defense Minister John Healey on Thursday.

The support included surveillance by HMS Dagger as the tanker, known as the GRINCH, traversed the Straits of Gibraltar. The vessel is part of a 'shadow-fleet' involved in illicit oil trade. 'Deterring, disrupting, and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government,' Healey stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy boarded the tanker in the Mediterranean, adhering to international laws and with the help of allies. A judicial investigation has commenced, emphasizing France's commitment to enforcing sanctions.

