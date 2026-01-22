UK and France Collaborate to Board Sanctioned Russian Tanker

The United Kingdom provided crucial tracking and monitoring assistance for a French mission targeting a sanctioned Russian oil tanker. This joint effort aims to disrupt the flow of funds fueling Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, confirmed UK Defense Minister John Healey on Thursday.

The support included surveillance by HMS Dagger as the tanker, known as the GRINCH, traversed the Straits of Gibraltar. The vessel is part of a 'shadow-fleet' involved in illicit oil trade. 'Deterring, disrupting, and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government,' Healey stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the French Navy boarded the tanker in the Mediterranean, adhering to international laws and with the help of allies. A judicial investigation has commenced, emphasizing France's commitment to enforcing sanctions.