Delhi's New Food Distribution Reform: Aiming for Fairness and Accountability

The Delhi government plans to reform its food distribution system by issuing ration cards based on district quotas determined by population. The introduction of Delhi Food Security Rules, 2025, aims to ensure fair beneficiary identification, prioritize need, and enhance accountability. A district-level committee system will further support the poorest.

The Delhi government is set to overhaul its food distribution system with a reform plan aimed at fairness and accountability. Soon, ration cards will be issued according to district population quotas, facilitating equitable distribution among residents, said a senior official.

In line with the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2025, the government will verify current ration card holders to eliminate ineligible recipients and support genuinely needy beneficiaries. This initiative was approved in a review meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Moreover, district-level committees will be formed to prioritize the poorest, and household income limits for eligibility will rise from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh annually. A multi-layered grievance redressal system at various levels aims to address any discrepancies in the new system.

