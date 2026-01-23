Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine has secured a new air defense package. The agreement is aimed at bolstering the protection of Ukrainian civilians, as announced by Zelenskiy on the X social media platform.
During a significant meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the successful securing of a new air defense package. This agreement is critical for enhancing the protection of Ukrainian citizens amidst ongoing conflicts.
President Zelenskiy, conveying this development via the X social media platform, emphasized the importance of this defense package to safeguard Ukraine's populace. These discussions at the international forum underscore the urgent need for global cooperation in bolstering Ukraine's defensive capabilities.
The president's engagement at Davos highlights the strategic efforts to forge alliances and secure essential military support, marking a pivotal step in Ukraine's defense strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US and NATO Collaborate on Greenland Security
Fiscal Showdown: House Approves Homeland Security Funding Amid ICE Controversy
Haiti's Tumultuous Road: U.N. Security Force Aims for Stabilization Amid Political Unrest
UN Security Force Strengthening in Haiti: A Long Road Ahead
UK's Commitment to Arctic Security: A NATO Discussion