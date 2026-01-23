Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

During a significant meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the successful securing of a new air defense package. This agreement is critical for enhancing the protection of Ukrainian citizens amidst ongoing conflicts.

President Zelenskiy, conveying this development via the X social media platform, emphasized the importance of this defense package to safeguard Ukraine's populace. These discussions at the international forum underscore the urgent need for global cooperation in bolstering Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

The president's engagement at Davos highlights the strategic efforts to forge alliances and secure essential military support, marking a pivotal step in Ukraine's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)