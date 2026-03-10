Left Menu

Kerala Police Warns Against New Cyber Fraud Using CM’s Image

The Kerala Police have alerted the public about a cyber fraud using Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's image in fake advertisements to lure users into making online payments. Scammers trick users with promises of easy money and request payment under false pretenses. Authorities urge vigilance against such scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:36 IST
Kerala Police Warns Against New Cyber Fraud Using CM’s Image
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police have issued a warning to the public regarding a new cyber fraud scheme that exploits the image of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The fraud involves fake advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook, claiming that users can earn Rs 12,000 via the PhonePe app.

According to police, the scam starts when users click on an advertisement featuring the chief minister's image, believing it to be legitimate. This action automatically launches the PhonePe application and presents a payment page with an amount of Rs 1,499. Misled victims enter their UPI PIN, thinking the amount is a reward, thereby authorizing a transfer to the fraudsters.

The police emphasized caution when encountering advertisements that promise quick money or include images of prominent people, as these are typically cyber scams. They advised the public to verify payment requests thoroughly and report suspicious activities promptly. Victims should contact the national cyber helpline at 1930 or file a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

Heightened Security Measures Following Toronto Consulate Shooting

 Global
2
Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

Unreported Casualties: U.S. Troop Injuries in Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal of Forces

Chhattisgarh Sets 2026 Deadline to End Naxalism, Plans Strategic Withdrawal ...

 India
4
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026