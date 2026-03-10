Kerala Police Warns Against New Cyber Fraud Using CM’s Image

The Kerala Police have issued a warning to the public regarding a new cyber fraud scheme that exploits the image of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The fraud involves fake advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook, claiming that users can earn Rs 12,000 via the PhonePe app.

According to police, the scam starts when users click on an advertisement featuring the chief minister's image, believing it to be legitimate. This action automatically launches the PhonePe application and presents a payment page with an amount of Rs 1,499. Misled victims enter their UPI PIN, thinking the amount is a reward, thereby authorizing a transfer to the fraudsters.

The police emphasized caution when encountering advertisements that promise quick money or include images of prominent people, as these are typically cyber scams. They advised the public to verify payment requests thoroughly and report suspicious activities promptly. Victims should contact the national cyber helpline at 1930 or file a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

