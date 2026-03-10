Cyber Fraudsters Busted: The Dark Side of Voice-Changing Software

A notorious cyber fraud ring was dismantled in Punjab after police arrested three of its key members. The gang used voice-changing software to disguise themselves as women on fake social media profiles. They targeted women, threatening to reveal AI-generated objectionable videos unless paid.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the operation uncovered the gang's sophisticated tactics. Using false identities, they convinced victims of their authenticity before extortions ensued. A victim's father, after his daughter was cheated of Rs 3.10 lakhs while in Canada, raised the alarm, prompting police action.

Investigations led by Amandeep Singh exposed the gang's complex operation, which reportedly amassed nearly Rs 40 lakh. Arrests included Aakash Bhargav, identified as the kingpin, and his accomplices. Police recovered cash, mobile devices, and other equipment. Authorities advise social media users to remain vigilant and use cybercrime helpline 1930 in case of threats.

