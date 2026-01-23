Left Menu

Justice Department Charges Man for Leaking Classified Military Information

The U.S. Justice Department has charged Aurelio Perez-Lugones with sharing classified military information. He allegedly took the reports from his workplace and provided them to a Washington Post reporter. The case has sparked concerns over press freedom after an FBI raid on the reporter's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 07:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 07:32 IST
Justice Department Charges Man for Leaking Classified Military Information
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges on Thursday against a man accused of leaking classified military information to a Washington Post reporter. This development followed a raid on the reporter's home.

Sixty-one-year-old Aurelio Perez-Lugones is facing charges for unlawfully transmitting and retaining classified reports from his position at a government contractor, which were later cited in news articles. The indictment was approved by a grand jury, and Perez-Lugones could receive up to ten years in prison. Pressed for comment, his lawyers remained silent.

The case gained significant attention when the FBI conducted a controversial search at the residence of reporter Hannah Natanson, with press freedom groups voicing concerns over potential threats to journalistic independence. A federal judge has temporarily halted the review of seized materials. This incident follows a policy reversal under President Donald Trump, which now allows prosecutors to confiscate records from journalists in particular cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

Taiwan and Ukraine Strengthen Ties Against Sanctions Evasion

 Global
2
Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

Shimla Welcomes First Snowfall After Dry Spell

 India
3
Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

Bank of Japan's Balancing Act Amid Economic Forecasts and Political Shifts

 Global
4
The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

The Flexibility Factor: Navigating Workplace Dynamics Post-Pandemic

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026