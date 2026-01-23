Justice Department Charges Man for Leaking Classified Military Information
The U.S. Justice Department has charged Aurelio Perez-Lugones with sharing classified military information. He allegedly took the reports from his workplace and provided them to a Washington Post reporter. The case has sparked concerns over press freedom after an FBI raid on the reporter's home.
The U.S. Justice Department announced criminal charges on Thursday against a man accused of leaking classified military information to a Washington Post reporter. This development followed a raid on the reporter's home.
Sixty-one-year-old Aurelio Perez-Lugones is facing charges for unlawfully transmitting and retaining classified reports from his position at a government contractor, which were later cited in news articles. The indictment was approved by a grand jury, and Perez-Lugones could receive up to ten years in prison. Pressed for comment, his lawyers remained silent.
The case gained significant attention when the FBI conducted a controversial search at the residence of reporter Hannah Natanson, with press freedom groups voicing concerns over potential threats to journalistic independence. A federal judge has temporarily halted the review of seized materials. This incident follows a policy reversal under President Donald Trump, which now allows prosecutors to confiscate records from journalists in particular cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
