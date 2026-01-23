Taiwan's Stance on Missile Component Allegations and Sanctions

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has proposed discussions with Ukraine following allegations of illicit missile components from Taiwan contributing to Russia's military efforts, as highlighted by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

President Zelenskiy indicated critical components for Russian missiles were reportedly sourced from China, Europe, the US, and Taiwan. Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has updated export controls to block military applications and side with Western-led sanctions against Russia.

Lai responded, emphasizing Taiwan's role in humanitarian efforts and coordinated sanctions with global partners. He welcomed further exchanges with Zelenskiy to eliminate illegal transshipment. Despite lacking de facto embassies, Taiwan continues its support through its European diplomatic offices.

