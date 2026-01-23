Global Power Struggles: Greenland at the Center of U.S. and NATO Ambitions

President Donald Trump declared Thursday that a deal with NATO had secured permanent U.S. access to Greenland, sparking a flurry of diplomatic activity and concerns about potential implications for Danish sovereignty.

The announcement provided temporary relief for transatlantic ties, easing tariff tensions with Europe and boosting market confidence. However, European leaders remain cautious about the extent of the damages done to longstanding alliances.

While Denmark reaffirmed its authority over Greenland, a divisive debate ensues about aligning Arctic security measures. Further discussions are expected among U.S., Danish, and Greenland officials, with NATO emphasizing the need to counter Russian and Chinese presence in the region.

