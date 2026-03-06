Left Menu

India's Foreign Policy: Sovereignty or Subservience?

The CPI(M) criticizes the Indian government's response to the US's 30-day waiver for purchasing Russian oil, labeling it as a national embarrassment and a deviation from non-alignment principles. The waiver is perceived as US exerting undue influence on India’s energy decisions and foreign policy autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:53 IST
India's Foreign Policy: Sovereignty or Subservience?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Center is under fire as the CPI(M) questions the recent US-issued waiver allowing Indian refiners a temporary reprieve to purchase Russian oil. Labeling this as a 'grave national embarrassment,' the CPI(M) argues that India's energy choices should not be subject to US approval.

This waiver comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, further complicated by incidents involving Iran. The CPI(M) accuses the Union government of committing to a foreign policy that leans pro-US and undermines India's traditionally non-aligned stance, especially in the wake of recent conflicts and diplomatic developments.

Leaders from the CPI(M) and CPI, including Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and P Sandosh Kumar, express their dismay over India's perceived alignment with US and Israeli interests, advocating for a strong retrieval of India's strategic autonomy, and calling on Prime Minister Modi to clarify India's position on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026