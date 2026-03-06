India's Foreign Policy: Sovereignty or Subservience?
The CPI(M) criticizes the Indian government's response to the US's 30-day waiver for purchasing Russian oil, labeling it as a national embarrassment and a deviation from non-alignment principles. The waiver is perceived as US exerting undue influence on India’s energy decisions and foreign policy autonomy.
The Center is under fire as the CPI(M) questions the recent US-issued waiver allowing Indian refiners a temporary reprieve to purchase Russian oil. Labeling this as a 'grave national embarrassment,' the CPI(M) argues that India's energy choices should not be subject to US approval.
This waiver comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, further complicated by incidents involving Iran. The CPI(M) accuses the Union government of committing to a foreign policy that leans pro-US and undermines India's traditionally non-aligned stance, especially in the wake of recent conflicts and diplomatic developments.
Leaders from the CPI(M) and CPI, including Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and P Sandosh Kumar, express their dismay over India's perceived alignment with US and Israeli interests, advocating for a strong retrieval of India's strategic autonomy, and calling on Prime Minister Modi to clarify India's position on the global stage.
