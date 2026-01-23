Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Goa Nightclub Blaze

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Goa, Delhi, and Haryana linked to a money laundering case following a nightclub fire in Arpora, Goa, that killed 25 in December. The raids targeted the Luthra brothers, club owner Ajay Gupta, and local officials Roshan Redkar and Raghuvir Bagkar over illegal licensing and land conversion issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a significant raid on Friday across Goa, Delhi, and Haryana, investigating a devastating nightclub fire in Arpora, Goa, that claimed the lives of 25 people last December. Following a money laundering case filing, the ED's intervention focuses on the club's owners.

The operation targeted properties linked to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra and co-owner Ajay Gupta in various cities. Local officials, Roshan Redkar and Raghuvir Bagkar, allegedly issued illegal trade licenses and NOCs for the nightclub, enabling its operation, are also under scrutiny.

In addition to these raids, British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, another co-owner, is being investigated for money laundering relating to the conversion of 'khazan' land. Charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Luthra brothers, after initially fleeing to Thailand, are now detained by Goa police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

