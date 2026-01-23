Wildlife Crime Crackdown: A Tri-State Success

A significant crackdown on wildlife crimes saw the arrest of 61 suspects in a joint operation by forest officers across Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh. This operation was conducted between November 2025 and January 20, targeting protected areas within these regions.

Deputy Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, Prajesh Jena, revealed the operation's success in a press briefing. Among the seized items were poisonous snake venom, deer and leopard skins, approximately 60 kilograms of pangolin scales, and three country-made firearms.

The cooperation among Divisional Forest Officers from the three states was instrumental in tackling the high demand for wildlife products in South Asia, which are often sold for purported medicinal purposes. Enforcement remains essential in central Indian forest corridors to aid conservation efforts.