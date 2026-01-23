Left Menu

Wedding Behind Bars: Love Blossoms in Jaipur Open-Air Prison

In Jaipur's open-air prison, convicts Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad, both serving life sentences for murder, fell in love and are set to marry. They were granted 15-day parole for their union. The decision has faced legal challenges, yet the wedding proceeds in Prasad's hometown.

A unique love story unfolds within Jaipur's open-air prison as Priya Seth and Hanuman Prasad, both high-profile murder convicts serving life sentences, prepare for their wedding this Friday.

Seth, imprisoned for the notorious 2018 Jaipur murder of Dushyant Sharma, and Prasad, convicted for a 2017 family murder in Alwar, grew close during their time in Sanganer's open jail. Their marriage is permitted following a 15-day parole granted after the Rajasthan High Court's intervention.

The parole decision, however, has met with resistance. Sandeep Loharia, representing the victim's family in the Sharma case, vowed to contest the parole order. Despite the controversy, the prison officials affirm the wedding adheres to open-air prison protocols, set to occur in Prasad's native Alwar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

