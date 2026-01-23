Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Action Plan to Eradicate Illicit Drugs

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a three-year plan to combat illicit drugs by dismantling mafia networks, targeting hotspots, and increasing convictions. The initiative aims for a drug-free society, with active collaboration from law enforcement and social organizations, and strict regulations near educational institutions.

The Madhya Pradesh government is set to dismantle illicit drug networks in a new three-year strategy unveiled on Friday. According to an official, this robust plan focuses on eliminating drug mafia networks in major cities, following directives from a high-level meeting chaired by the Union Home Affairs Minister.

During the meeting at Police Headquarters, MP Director General of Police Kailash Makwana highlighted last year's success of the 'Drugs are a Distance' campaign in raising public awareness. Makwana stressed the need for determined efforts to create a 'drug-free India' by 2025, using measures similar to the state's successful Naxalism eradication.

The plan includes active dismantling of mafia networks in key districts such as Mandsaur and Neemuch, and the development of a robust strategy targeting the demand and supply chain of illicit drugs. Collaboration with the Sports and Youth Welfare Department aims to enforce strict bans around schools and regulate industrial chemical use. Key successes cited include significant drug seizures and financial penalties for traffickers in 2025.

