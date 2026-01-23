Left Menu

Vietnam's Leader To Lam's Vision for Historic Economic Growth

To Lam, Vietnam's top leader, has been re-appointed as head of the Communist Party. He pledged to accelerate economic growth to over 10% annually, focusing on reforms and private sector expansion while maintaining state-owned enterprises' roles. Lam's leadership aims for a high-middle-income economy by 2030.

Updated: 23-01-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:57 IST
Vietnam's top leader To Lam has been re-appointed as the head of the ruling Communist Party for another five years. His unanimous re-election was confirmed by the central committee, showcasing his influence and bolstering his promise to drive an economic surge in the export-dependent nation.

Lam, known for bold reforms, vowed to achieve two-digit growth. In his speech, he emphasized an integrity-based, talent-driven system with a focus on tangible performance outcomes. His sweeping reforms have sparked both support and criticism, particularly due to job losses among civil servants.

Despite concerns on favoring private conglomerates, Lam reasserted the 'leading role' of state enterprises like Viettel. With plans for presidency, Lam aims to blend leadership roles as seen in China, a move that could introduce risks to Vietnam's political framework, traditionally reliant on collective leadership.

