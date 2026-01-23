Vietnam's Leader To Lam's Vision for Historic Economic Growth

Vietnam's top leader To Lam has been re-appointed as the head of the ruling Communist Party for another five years. His unanimous re-election was confirmed by the central committee, showcasing his influence and bolstering his promise to drive an economic surge in the export-dependent nation.

Lam, known for bold reforms, vowed to achieve two-digit growth. In his speech, he emphasized an integrity-based, talent-driven system with a focus on tangible performance outcomes. His sweeping reforms have sparked both support and criticism, particularly due to job losses among civil servants.

Despite concerns on favoring private conglomerates, Lam reasserted the 'leading role' of state enterprises like Viettel. With plans for presidency, Lam aims to blend leadership roles as seen in China, a move that could introduce risks to Vietnam's political framework, traditionally reliant on collective leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)