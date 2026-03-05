Left Menu

Transforming Justice: CJI Advocates for Tech-Driven Reforms in Bhutan

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant advocates for technological reforms in Bhutan's judicial system to enhance access to justice. Addressing the Royal University of Bhutan, he emphasized technology's role in legal processes, internship opportunities for Bhutanese students in India, and the integration of virtual hearings and digital tools.

  Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the critical role of technology in enhancing access to justice while speaking at the Royal University of Bhutan. He outlined steps for integrating technology into Bhutan's judiciary, crucial for making justice more accessible in the 21st century.

CJI Kant offered internship opportunities for Bhutanese students in India, aiming to provide exposure to the judicial process. He stressed that courts should be people-centered, with technology simplifying complex legal procedures and ensuring that judicial services are accessible to all citizens.

Notably, he suggested that Bhutan adopt a 'justice kiosk' model and procedural simplicity for ease of access, emphasizing the need for robust legal aid and technological innovation to redefine how justice is administered, ultimately ensuring fair and transparent legal services.

