Power Clash: Engineer Assaulted During Electricity Theft Crackdown in Barmer

In Rajasthan's Barmer district, an assistant engineer with the local discom was allegedly assaulted during an inspection campaign targeting power theft, authorities revealed on Friday.

The altercation transpired at Lakhmiron ki Dhani when Ashok Kumar, leading the discom's inspection team, uncovered illegal electricity connections. As per Station House Officer Prabhuram, the team promptly disconnected the unauthorized supply, seizing the involved meter and cable according to protocol.

The disconnection led to a heated dispute with Karamchand, a local youth, who reportedly attacked the engineer, physically assaulting him and damaging official documents. Police detained the accused, ensuring the team's safety, and have charged him with assault and hindrance of government operations. Investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)