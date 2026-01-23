Carraro India Expands Its Service Network Across India

In an effort to increase its market presence, Carraro India, a renowned manufacturer of transmission systems, announced its plan to launch three additional authorized service centers this year.

Located strategically, these centers are part of a long-term expansion strategy aiming to establish service hubs across India, enhancing services in the agriculture, construction, and material handling sectors.

This initiative supports Carraro's commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, enhancing access to genuine spare parts and ensuring less downtime for its customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)