Carraro India Expands Its Service Network Across India
Carraro India plans to establish three new authorized service centers as part of its after-market expansion. This will ensure reliable component access and reduced downtime. The initiative supports the Indian market's growth driven by infrastructure development and farm mechanization, aligning with Carraro’s long-term expansion roadmap.
In an effort to increase its market presence, Carraro India, a renowned manufacturer of transmission systems, announced its plan to launch three additional authorized service centers this year.
Located strategically, these centers are part of a long-term expansion strategy aiming to establish service hubs across India, enhancing services in the agriculture, construction, and material handling sectors.
This initiative supports Carraro's commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, enhancing access to genuine spare parts and ensuring less downtime for its customers.
