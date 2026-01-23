Left Menu

Controversy Over Commercialization in AYUSH Education

The Forum Against Commercialization of Education alleges that the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine has unfairly designated a single company to provide credit points to AYUSH graduates for compulsory online Continuing Medical Education programs, despite lacking legal provisions.

Updated: 23-01-2026 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Forum Against Commercialization of Education (FACE), a non-profit organization, alleges that the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine (MCIM) is arbitrarily favoring a single company to provide mandatory credit points for AYUSH graduates.

According to FACE president Dr. Vivek Korde, MCIM is exploiting AYUSH professionals by mandating that they earn 30 out of 50 necessary credit points through online Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs offered exclusively by one company, despite lacking legal provisions.

Dr. Korde highlighted that the company was originally allowed to charge Rs 1,100 per online CME, which has been reduced to Rs 600 following complaints. FACE is actively corresponding with MCIM and has submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif to address these concerns.

