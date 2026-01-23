India On the Road to 2026 Women's Hockey World Cup

The 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup qualifiers are set to commence in Hyderabad, with India facing Uruguay, Scotland, and Wales in Pool B matches. Victories in these critical games could secure India's place at the global showpiece in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Another qualifying tournament will take place in Santiago, Chile, featuring teams like Australia, Japan, and Chile. Both events will see the top three teams progress to the World Cup, along with the highest-ranked fourth-placed team, adding another dimension of excitement to the qualifiers.

With the Indian women's team missing out on direct qualification, these qualifiers are of greater significance. The men's team has already secured its spot, having won the Asia Cup in 2025. As the countdown to the qualifiers begins, hockey fans around the world are eager for the matches to unfold.

